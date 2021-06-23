Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised their target price on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

OLN stock opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Olin news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $870,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,165.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,486,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Olin by 117.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

