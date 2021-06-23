Olstein Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,251.36. 649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,876. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,532.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $92.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,335.13.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

