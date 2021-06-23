Olstein Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,505 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $48,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 127,386 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $47,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 660 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 969,108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $359,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.14.

UNH traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $396.50. 27,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,088. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $285.57 and a 12 month high of $425.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,801 shares of company stock worth $6,638,668 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.