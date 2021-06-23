Omni (OMNI) Market Capitalization Tops $1.75 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Omni coin can now be bought for $3.11 or 0.00009410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $237.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Omni has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.23 or 0.00379004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007404 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00011451 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,228 coins and its circulating supply is 562,912 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

