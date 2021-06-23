Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Purchased by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Omnicell worth $11,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.97. 2,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,302. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.80. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.79, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.75.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.