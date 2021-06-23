Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $188.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $152.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OMCL. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.75.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $147.68 on Wednesday. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 191.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,552,000 after acquiring an additional 301,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,736,000 after purchasing an additional 241,675 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth about $119,344,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after purchasing an additional 615,344 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

