ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) CAO Sells $89,388.00 in Stock

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $36.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,971,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,729,344. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.83. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 77,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 416.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ON. Robert W. Baird upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.