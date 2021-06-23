OneLedger (OLT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $197,145.00

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. OneLedger has a market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $197,145.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneLedger coin can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OneLedger has traded down 18.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00053017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.69 or 0.00613206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00078502 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00039127 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,443,188 coins. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

