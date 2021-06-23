OneWater Marine Inc. Announces Dividend of $1.80 (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.80 per share on Monday, July 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.
Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 3.94. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.66.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $329.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.54 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 26.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $8,491,329.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $70,665.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,795.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,262 shares of company stock valued at $10,452,551. Corporate insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
