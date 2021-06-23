OneWater Marine Inc. Announces Dividend of $1.80 (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.80 per share on Monday, July 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 3.94. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.66.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $329.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.54 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 26.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ONEW. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $8,491,329.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $70,665.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,795.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,262 shares of company stock valued at $10,452,551. Corporate insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

