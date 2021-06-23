Onex (TSE:ONEX) Sets New 52-Week High at $89.90

Shares of Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$89.90 and last traded at C$89.77, with a volume of 96475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$89.05.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONEX. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Onex from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Onex from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 19.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$85.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.14.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

