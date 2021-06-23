ONOToken 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $221.00 (ONOT)

ONOToken (CURRENCY:ONOT) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 23rd. ONOToken has a total market cap of $330,076.95 and approximately $221.00 worth of ONOToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ONOToken has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ONOToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00054684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00020882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.38 or 0.00619452 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00040766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00078730 BTC.

About ONOToken

ONOToken is a coin. ONOToken’s total supply is 75,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,946,409,249 coins. The Reddit community for ONOToken is /r/onosocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ONOToken’s official Twitter account is @ONOsocial . The official website for ONOToken is www.ono.chat/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The ONO DAC is a decentralized autonomous community. The DAC functions by dividing operational tasks and distributing them publicly. This ensures that ONO operates transparently and without management. Participants do not need to be employees to be part of the ONO DAC. The values of the ONO social network are freedom, equality, social co-governance, and diversity. ONO was inspired by the vision of Lao Tzu's approach to public governance which coincides perfectly with the way a DAC operates, thus the ONO DAC was born. “

