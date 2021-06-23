Ontology Price Hits $0.61 (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Ontology has a market capitalization of $526.07 million and $144.19 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ontology has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001825 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00052328 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00033568 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00192143 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00035559 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 865,632,987 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

