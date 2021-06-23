Open Platform (OPEN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $94,616.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 35.7% against the US dollar. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and $94,616.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00053368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00019911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $205.21 or 0.00616218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00078445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00039656 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.