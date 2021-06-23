Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 8,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 547,731 shares.The stock last traded at $50.56 and had previously closed at $50.50.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Get Open Text alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 88.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2008 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Open Text by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,817,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $468,374,000 after buying an additional 157,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 13.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,591,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,479,000 after buying an additional 791,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Open Text by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,807,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,954,000 after buying an additional 49,046 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Open Text by 11.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,126,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,657,000 after buying an additional 409,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.