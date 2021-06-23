Opium (OPIUM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.14 Million

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00005823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opium has a market capitalization of $8.14 million and $60.24 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Opium has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00047113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00111485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.63 or 0.00174445 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,551.43 or 0.99833648 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

