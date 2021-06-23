Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZEV. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.
Shares of NYSE:ZEV traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $7.63. 6,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,285. Lightning eMotors has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25.
About Lightning eMotors
Lightning eMotors, Inc produces electric fleet medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The company's vehicles include delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses. It also offers charging stations, installation project management, and maintenance and support, including Charging-as-a-Service.
