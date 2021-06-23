Oppenheimer Raises Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $44.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTNX. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of NTNX opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 97.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 49.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth $40,600,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 34.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 17,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth $762,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

