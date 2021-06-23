Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.64

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and traded as high as $1.74. Opsens shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 13,876 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Opsens from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Opsens from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

