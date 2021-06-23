Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Oracle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 15,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 17,211.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 13,330 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,578,180. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.54 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03. The company has a market capitalization of $226.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,232,500 shares of company stock valued at $488,666,850 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

