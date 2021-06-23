Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 658,744 shares.The stock last traded at $11.60 and had previously closed at $11.81.

ORAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays cut shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This is a positive change from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Orange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Orange by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Orange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Orange by 355.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Orange by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

