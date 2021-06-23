O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $551.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $409.17 and a 12 month high of $568.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $539.62.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Stephens boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,067.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,288 shares of company stock valued at $42,748,766 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

