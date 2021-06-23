O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $685,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,820,000 after purchasing an additional 52,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $333,624,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 658,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,064,000 after buying an additional 35,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $551.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $409.17 and a twelve month high of $568.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $539.62.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,288 shares of company stock valued at $42,748,766 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

