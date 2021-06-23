OriginTrail (TRAC) Market Capitalization Tops $77.27 Million

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar. One OriginTrail coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000646 BTC on exchanges. OriginTrail has a market cap of $77.27 million and $672,241.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00053922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.03 or 0.00610003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00078090 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail (CRYPTO:TRAC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,708,165 coins. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

