Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.01 Million

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Ormeus Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $228,999.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00046300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00107988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00169556 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,600.15 or 1.00690362 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Ormeus Ecosystem was first traded on June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. The official website for Ormeus Ecosystem is eco-system.io . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Ecosystem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ormeus Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

