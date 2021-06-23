OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of OSI Systems worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $98.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.11 and a 1-year high of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.08.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

