Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 11.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 185,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OR traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.35. 1,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,095. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Osisko Gold Royalties’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.