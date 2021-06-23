Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) dropped 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.09 and last traded at $43.21. Approximately 373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,278,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.27.

OMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.23.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In other Owens & Minor news, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 10,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $438,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,149.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,590. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.