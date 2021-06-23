Oxen (OXEN) Market Capitalization Reaches $58.12 Million

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Oxen has a total market cap of $58.12 million and $89,964.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00003237 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,890.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,916.92 or 0.05828179 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $455.17 or 0.01383879 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.76 or 0.00379332 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00118099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.82 or 0.00640986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.16 or 0.00380536 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007391 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00039104 BTC.

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,593,548 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

