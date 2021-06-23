Oxygen (OXY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $439,972.00

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Oxygen has a total market cap of $84.38 million and approximately $439,972.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxygen has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for $1.43 or 0.00004277 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000552 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,865,555 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.