Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Alexander C. Karp Sells 638,629 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $16,061,519.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,832,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, March 30th, Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $5,155,048.72.

PLTR stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.27. 53,086,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,133,430. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 138.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,814,000. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261,171 shares in the last quarter. P STS SPV GP IA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,809,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315,349 shares in the last quarter. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.