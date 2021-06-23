Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $16,604,354.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $16,604,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,843,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $5,155,048.72.

Shares of PLTR traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.27. The stock had a trading volume of 53,086,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,133,430. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.67. The company has a market cap of $49.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 138.26.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,105,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,565,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,186,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

