Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Sells 3,054 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,563 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.1% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.91.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $133.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.94. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.82 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

