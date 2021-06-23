Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.15.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PZZA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $104.83 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $110.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.74. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,752,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,601,000 after acquiring an additional 86,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,678,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,146,000 after acquiring an additional 29,955 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,323,000 after acquiring an additional 431,113 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 955,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,063,000 after acquiring an additional 64,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 51.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,031,000 after buying an additional 271,547 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.