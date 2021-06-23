Pareto Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Pareto Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Pareto Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Golden Ocean Group stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.43. 34,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,323. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 7.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,942,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,340,000 after acquiring an additional 433,769 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 1,473.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,297 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,441,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,151,000 after purchasing an additional 971,135 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,008,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,589,000 after buying an additional 503,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 894.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after buying an additional 2,016,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

