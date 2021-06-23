ParkinGo (GOT) Price Tops $0.0793 on Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 23rd. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $690.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0793 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,206.11 or 1.00005694 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00028592 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00008421 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00058377 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000758 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

