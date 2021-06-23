Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Lifted to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGPHF opened at $1,543.45 on Wednesday. Partners Group has a 12-month low of $889.96 and a 12-month high of $1,590.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,474.38.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

