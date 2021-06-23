Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 21.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Patterson Companies updated its FY22 guidance to $1.90-2.05 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.900-2.050 EPS.

Shares of PDCO opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $37.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

