Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $35.12, but opened at $31.00. Patterson Companies shares last traded at $31.46, with a volume of 21,020 shares.

The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,154,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,903,000 after buying an additional 896,133 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth $24,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at $13,739,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Patterson Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

