Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.900-2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Patterson Companies also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.90-2.05 EPS.

PDCO opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Patterson Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.43.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

