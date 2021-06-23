Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.10. Patterson Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.900-2.050 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Patterson Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.43.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

