PayBX Price Reaches $0.0048 (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last week, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. PayBX has a market cap of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayBX coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00054684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00020882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.38 or 0.00619452 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00040766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00078730 BTC.

PayBX Profile

PayBX (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

