PAYCENT Market Cap Hits $114,583.49 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One PAYCENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $114,583.49 and $60.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT (PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

