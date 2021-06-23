PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,911,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,292,030. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.78. PayPal has a 12-month low of $164.29 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $338.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after purchasing an additional 236,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,386,862,000 after purchasing an additional 374,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,273,465,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,621,726,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

