PayPie Price Reaches $0.0265 on Top Exchanges (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. PayPie has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $2,650.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PayPie has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PayPie coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PayPie alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00053106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00019851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.42 or 0.00614482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00078508 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00039449 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

PayPie Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.