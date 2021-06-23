PayPoint (LON:PAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 602 ($7.87). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 587.88 ($7.68), with a volume of 59,130 shares changing hands.

PAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on PayPoint from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,763.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £403.02 million and a P/E ratio of 18.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. PayPoint’s payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

In other PayPoint news, insider Alan Dale sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.90), for a total value of £2,710.40 ($3,541.15).

About PayPoint (LON:PAY)

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

