PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.91.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBF. Mizuho raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

PBF Energy stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.58.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after buying an additional 29,784 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 280,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 165,967 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

