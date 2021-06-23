PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 1,731.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,036 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.34% of PBF Energy worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBF. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

NYSE:PBF opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

