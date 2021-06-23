PCHAIN Price Reaches $0.0457 on Exchanges (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00053780 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00020465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.24 or 0.00605344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00039845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00077907 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

