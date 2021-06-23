PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $468.08 Million

Brokerages expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to post sales of $468.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $440.00 million and the highest is $509.00 million. PDC Energy reported sales of $175.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 167.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.69.

In other news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,602.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 2,238.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,050 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,731,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $24,541,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 122.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,100,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,841,000 after acquiring an additional 605,927 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 3.40. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $49.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

