Peel Hunt Trims Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Target Price to GBX 420

Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 75.00% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:MANO remained flat at $GBX 240 ($3.14) on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,995. The stock has a market cap of £104.57 million and a PE ratio of 11.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 242.13. Manolete Partners has a 12 month low of GBX 174.77 ($2.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 571.20 ($7.46). The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12.

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

